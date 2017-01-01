Watch. Discover. Submit.
Entertain yourself with an endless stream of high quality game clips and highlights, or submit yours - all with the tap of a finger. Take your gaming entertainment with you wherever you go.Download iOS Download Android
A Cinematic Mobile Experience
Sit back and relax while you watch thousands of game highlights.
Introduction Video
Submitted to by @pdw via Medal Discord
145 views
10 upvotes
-
Simple
Launch the Medal app and begin watching instantly and infinitely. No registration required.
-
Smooth
A sleek design that is always easy on the eyes makes for an app you just can't put down!
-
Smart
Submit a clip from almost any source! Reddit, Imgur, Gfycat, Twitch, Xbox, Instagram, and more! Medal is smart enough to handle it for you.
-
Community Oriented
Medal serves a diverse audience and is 100% community oriented. As an app designed by gamers, for gamers, Medal is a social platform for gamers.
-
Discord Integration
Join the Medal Discord to check out how we integrated Discord with the Medal app! Submit content straight through our Discord!
-
MedalBot
MedalBot is our Discord bot that allows you to submit content straight to Medal from Discord! Our partners can invite MedalBot to their Discord to integrate their community with Medal.
Games
Watch epic highlights and funny clips of the most popular games.
-
Rocket League
-
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
-
Overwatch
-
Counter Strike: Global Offensive
-
Grand Theft Auto V
-
Team Fortress 2
-
Battlefield 1
-
Ark: Survival Evolved
-
Minecraft
-
+23 other games
Become A Medal Partner
Medal content is community-sourced, all our content is submitted by users. You can help us keep a continuous flow of fresh clips and become a Partner for some hella cool perks.
-
Featured Community
Community displayed under Featured Communities in the Medal app
-
MedalBot Integration
Add MedalBot to your Discord server so your users can submit clips straight from Discord
-
Competition
Compete with other communities and climb up the Medal Top 10 rankings for extra snazzy perks
-
Earn Big
The best of the best can earn some mad big d0ll4z from their Discord users' submitted content