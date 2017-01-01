Watch. Discover. Submit.

Entertain yourself with an endless stream of high quality game clips and highlights, or submit yours - all with the tap of a finger. Take your gaming entertainment with you wherever you go.

Download iOS Download Android

A Cinematic Mobile Experience

Sit back and relax while you watch thousands of game highlights.

Introduction Video

Submitted to by @pdw via Medal Discord

145 views

10 upvotes

  • Simple

    Launch the Medal app and begin watching instantly and infinitely. No registration required.

  • Smooth

    A sleek design that is always easy on the eyes makes for an app you just can't put down!

  • Smart

    Submit a clip from almost any source! Reddit, Imgur, Gfycat, Twitch, Xbox, Instagram, and more! Medal is smart enough to handle it for you.

  • Community Oriented

    Medal serves a diverse audience and is 100% community oriented. As an app designed by gamers, for gamers, Medal is a social platform for gamers.

  • Discord Integration

    Join the Medal Discord to check out how we integrated Discord with the Medal app! Submit content straight through our Discord!

  • MedalBot

    MedalBot is our Discord bot that allows you to submit content straight to Medal from Discord! Our partners can invite MedalBot to their Discord to integrate their community with Medal.

Games

Watch epic highlights and funny clips of the most popular games.

  • Rocket League
  • PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  • Overwatch
  • Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Team Fortress 2
  • Battlefield 1
  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • Minecraft
  • +23 other games

Become A Medal Partner

Medal content is community-sourced, all our content is submitted by users. You can help us keep a continuous flow of fresh clips and become a Partner for some hella cool perks.

  • Featured Community

    Community displayed under Featured Communities in the Medal app

  • MedalBot Integration

    Add MedalBot to your Discord server so your users can submit clips straight from Discord

  • Competition

    Compete with other communities and climb up the Medal Top 10 rankings for extra snazzy perks

  • Earn Big

    The best of the best can earn some mad big d0ll4z from their Discord users' submitted content

Become A Partner